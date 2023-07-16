Williams (1-2) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks over five innings against the Rangers. He struck out four.

Williams got himself into trouble right away, surrendering a leadoff single to Marcus Semien in the bottom of the first, followed by a double to Corey Seager and a walk to Nathaniel Lowe. The rookie right-hander managed to escape the inning with only one run allowed before once again allowing hits to each of the first two batters in the second, leading to the Rangers' second run of the afternoon. Williams was able to settle in over the next three innings, retiring nine of the 10 hitters he faced over that stretch, though the Guardians would fail to back him with any run support as he went on to take his second loss of the season. He's now allowed at least two runs in each of his last three starts, though he's also managed to go at least five innings in all five of his starts to begin his rookie campaign.