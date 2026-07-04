Guardians' Gavin Williams: Start cut short by rain delay

Williams did not factor into Friday's decision against the White Sox, when he allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six across 4.2 innings.

Williams set the tone early by retiring nine of the first batters he faced, including four strikeouts. He almost made it out of the fifth inning unscathed after allowing the first two batters of the frame on base, but he proceeded to give up a two-out, three-run home run to Miguel Vargas. A two-hour rain delay ensued, which prompted the Guardians to pull Williams when play resumed, with the right-hander ending his night with 52 strikes on 79 pitches (65.8 percent) with nine whiffs and five groundouts. He'll take a 3.89 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 106.1 innings into his next start, which is tentatively slated for next week on the road against the Twins in what figures to be Williams' last start before the All-Star break.