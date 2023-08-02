Williams (1-3) took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks over five innings against the Astros. He struck out six.

Though Williams only allowed two runs he fell to his third loss of 2023 after Framber no-hit the Guardians. The rookie has allowed two or fewer runs in four straight starts but hasn't gone deeper than five innings in any of the outings. Williams' lack of depth is primarily due to poor command, as he's walked four batters in three of his last four appearances. Williams is expected to face off against the Blue Jays for his next start.