Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said that Allard is " definitely an option" to enter the rotation after Ben Lively (forearm) was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Triple-A Columbus lefty Doug Nikhazy and rehabbing right-hander Slade Cecconi (oblique) also represent options to fill the opening in the big-league rotation, but Allard may have the edge since his pitching schedule had been aligned with Lively. After making four starts for Columbus before getting called up in late April, Allard has excelled while working in a long-relief role for Cleveland, turning in a 1.20 ERA and 0.87 WHIP over 15 frames. When Lively left his latest start Monday against the Brewers after working just three innings, Allard followed him with three scoreless innings of his own. Since he hasn't tossed more than 52 pitches in any outing in May, Allard could be on a light workload restriction if he's called upon to start when Lively's next turn comes up this weekend in Cincinnati.