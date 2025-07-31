Allard didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Rockies, allowing one hit and no walks in 3.1 scoreless innings. He struck out five.

It was an impressive showing in limited action by Allard, who set a season-high in strikeouts Wednesday. The southpaw held the Rockies to a lone single, and he managed to register seven whiffs despite firing just 42 pitches. Through his first 44.2 innings, Allard has a respectable 2.62 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB. If the Guardians need to throw another bullpen game, Allard's next turn in the rotation lines up for next week in Queens against the Mets.