Manzardo (shoulder) is starting at first base and batting third in Sunday's spring game against the Reds.

The 24-year-old was scratched from Friday's starting nine due to left shoulder inflammation, but his return to action two days later indicates the injury was a minor concern. Manzardo has a .976 OPS through 16 games in spring training and appears set to fill a full-time role between first base and designated hitter for the Guardians.