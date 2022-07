The Guardians have selected Messick with the 54th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

A big 6-foot, 225-pound lefty from Florida State, Messick has a bulldog mentality and should be able to handle a starter's workload. He fills up the zone with strikes and has one of the best changeups in the draft. Messick's fastball touches 95 mph, and he projects as a back-end starter.