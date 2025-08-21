Messick didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out six over 6.2 innings.

Starting in his MLB debut, the 24-year-old southpaw settled in after yielding an RBI single to Lourdes Gurriel in the first inning, keeping Arizona off the board the rest of the way while working deep into the contest. With the strong outing, the rookie has made a compelling case to remain in Cleveland's rotation moving forward. Messick also arrived in the majors on the heels of a solid season in Columbus, where he posted a 3.47 ERA and a 119:42 K:BB over 98.2 innings, showcasing the strike-throwing ability and durability that carried over into Wednesday's outing.