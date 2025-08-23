Messick is slated to make his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Rays at Progressive Field.

Messick will unsurprisingly receive a second straight turn through the Cleveland rotation after he excelled in a no-decision in his MLB debut this past Wednesday, when he limited the Diamondbacks to one run on seven hits and one walk over 6.2 innings while striking out six batters. The 25-year-old lefty may eventually cede his spot in the rotation to the rehabbing John Means (elbow), but Messick could make it tough for the Guardians to justify moving him to the bullpen or back to Triple-A Columbus if he comes through with another strong start Tuesday.