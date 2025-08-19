Messick will draw the start on the mound for the Guardians' series finale against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Messick is expected to be called up from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, and manager Stephen Vogt confirmed that the left-hander will make his major-league debut will be made as a starter. Messick has compiled an impressive 3.47 ERA over 98.2 innings in 20 starts with Columbus this season, but he's posted an even better 2.93 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with 36 strikeouts over 30.2 frames in his last five outings.