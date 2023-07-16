Bieber (elbow) will go two weeks without throwing but won't require surgery, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Bieber landed on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to right elbow inflammation and is considered week-to-week. While he'll require more than the minimum of 15 days on the IL given the length of his shutdown, it's encouraging that he won't require a procedure. A better idea of his return timetable will likely come into focus once he's able to resume throwing.
More News
-
Guardians' Shane Bieber: Diagnosed with elbow inflammation•
-
Guardians' Shane Bieber: Bound for injured list•
-
Guardians' Shane Bieber: Getting MRI on forearm•
-
Guardians' Shane Bieber: Falters late against Kansas City•
-
Guardians' Shane Bieber: Wild in no-decision•
-
Guardians' Shane Bieber: Dominant over six frames•