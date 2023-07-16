Bieber (elbow) will go two weeks without throwing but won't require surgery, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Bieber landed on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to right elbow inflammation and is considered week-to-week. While he'll require more than the minimum of 15 days on the IL given the length of his shutdown, it's encouraging that he won't require a procedure. A better idea of his return timetable will likely come into focus once he's able to resume throwing.