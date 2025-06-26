Bibee (4-8) took the loss Thursday against the Blue Jays, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits over six innings. He struck out seven.

Bibee's gone six straight outings without a win, despite posting three quality starts in that span. The 26-year-old right-hander sports a 3.80 ERA with a 1.18 WHIP and 82:26 K:BB across 16 starts (94.2 innings) this season. Bibee will hope for better luck his next time out, currently scheduled for next week against the Cubs.