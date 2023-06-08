Bibee (2-1) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks over five innings against the Red Sox. He struck out two.

Bibee allowed one or fewer earned run for the fourth time this season and picked up his second win. The right-hander made his big-league debut at the end of April and has delivered a strong first impression, posting a 3.05 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 42:12 K:BB across eight appearances (44.1 innings). The Guardians' rotation recently got Aaron Civale and Triston McKenzie back, but Bibee has done enough to stick around long term, especially with Cal Quantrill (shoulder) moving to the injured list. Bibee's next start is scheduled for the opener of a three-game set in San Diego.