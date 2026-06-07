Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Finally logs first victory

Bibee (1-7) earned the win over Texas on Saturday, tossing eight scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and issued two walks while striking out three batters.

Bibee had gone winless over 13 starts entering Saturday, though he had recorded six quality starts and had held the opponent to one or zero runs on six different occasions. He took matters into his own hands against the Rangers, tying a season high with eight innings and holding Texas to no runs or extra-base hits. Bibee probably could have completed the game himself -- he was pulled after throwing just 87 pitches -- but regardless, his performance was more than good enough to earn him his first victory of the campaign. The right-hander will look to build upon this performance moving forward, and he's lined up for a favorable matchup at home against Detroit for his next start.