Bibee (3-2) earned the win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings.

After a disastrous start Tuesday versus the Padres, it was good to see Bibee submit a decent effort. It still wasn't very efficient -- he needed 105 pitches (65 strikes) to complete five frames -- but he had plenty of support from the Guardians' offense. Bibee now has a 4.05 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 51:17 K:BB over 53.1 innings through his first 10 major-league starts. He's not dominating opponents, but he's done enough to hold down a spot at the back end of the rotation. Bibee's next start is projected to be at home versus the Brewers.