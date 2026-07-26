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Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Hangs on for quality start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bibee (4-10) took the loss Saturday against Tampa Bay, allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out five.

Bibee appeared to wear down as the outing went on, giving up each of his three runs across the fifth and sixth frames Saturday. Despite yielding his second-most hits of the year, the right-hander still managed to hold on for his third consecutive quality start and eighth in his last 10 outings. Bibee will carry a respectable 3.89 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 97:37 K:BB over 125 innings into his next scheduled appearance against Arizona.

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