Bibee allowed two hits and one walk while striking out three over three scoreless innings in Thursday's spring start against Arizona.

Bibee sparkled in an efficient Cactus League debut, throwing 37 pitches (23 strikes). He made himself into the team's ace in 2024 and looked very much like that Thursday. A key to the development of the 26-year-old right-hander was learning to control his emotions on the mound and not letting one adverse event affect him, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports. "I think [I'm] definitely a little more under control than last year's spring training," Bibee said. Evidence of that came in his final inning Thursday. After committing a throwing error on a pickoff attempt, Bibee turned his focus to the batter and got Geraldo Perdomo on a called third strike.