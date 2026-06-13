Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Picks up second win

Bibee (2-7) earned the win Friday against Detroit, giving up two earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out eight batters across seven innings.

Bibee gave up solo homers to James Outman and Spencer Torkelson, but those ended up being the only hits he would allow en route to collecting his second consecutive win. The 27-year-old righty has now tallied six quality starts in his last seven outings and put up a 3.43 ERA and 0.92 WHIP across 44.2 innings in that span. He'll look to keep building on the momentum he's gained during his next outing against the Brewers in Milwaukee.