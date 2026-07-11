Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Quality start against Miami

Bibee (3-9) earned the win against the Marlins on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and four walks while striking out three across 6.2 innings.

Bibee allowed two baserunners in both the first and third inning, but he managed to keep the Marlins off the board through six frames. He was brought back out for the seventh and was tagged with a run on a Liam Hicks single, but it was the only run that Bibee and the Guardians' bullpen allowed in Saturday's win. It was Bibee's first win since June 12 and his 11th quality start of the season, three of which have come over his last four outings. He'll enter the All-Star break with a 3.90 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 87:34 K:BB across 113 innings this season.