Bibee (9-11) conceded four runs on six hits and two walks over 6.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Mariners. He struck out four.

The Cleveland right-hander's recent second-half struggles continued in this 91-pitch performance. Bibee allowed four or more runs for the eighth straight appearance, as he's pitched to a 5.91 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 31:16 K:BB in 45.2 innings across that span. The 26-year-old looked solid through his first six frames but was chased in the seventh after permitting two of the first three batters to reach, both of which subsequently scored on a hit given up by reliever Matt Festa. Bibee will carry a 4.77 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 7.9 K/9 over 154.2 total innings into his next matchup, which currently lines up to be at Tampa Bay next weekend.