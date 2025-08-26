Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Struggles continue in 10th loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bibee (9-10) took the loss Monday against the Rays, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out three.
Bibee hasn't been very reliable lately, as it's now been six consecutive outings and nine of his last 10 without a quality start. Since the beginning of July, the right-hander owns a dismal 6.20 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 50:21 K:BB over his last 53.2 innings. Bibee will be aiming to steady the ship in his next scheduled appearance against the Mariners, who have a lackluster .683 OPS versus right-handed pitching since the All-Star break.
