Bibee allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision Sunday versus the Rangers.

Bibee effectively quieted a dangerous lineup despite giving up a solo home run to Marcus Semien to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Prior to Sunday, Bibee had walked multiple batters in each of his last six outings, though he'd also given up more than three runs just once in that span. The rookie right-hander has maintained a solid 3.32 ERA despite a lackluster 1.26 WHIP and 77:28 K:BB over 76 innings through 14 starts. With Shane Bieber (elbow) and Cal Quantrill (shoulder) both on the injured list, Bibee should enjoy continued security in the rotation. He's tentatively lined up for a home start versus the Phillies over the weekend.