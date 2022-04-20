The Guardians selected McCarty's contract from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Tully was one of three players added to the Guardians' 40-man roster and 28-man active roster as replacements for pitchers Cal Quantrill and Anthony Castro and infielder Owen Miller, all of whom were placed on the 10-day injured list for unspecified reasons. A 27-year-old lefty, Tully made two starts for Columbus prior to his call-up, giving up eight runs (seven earned) on 11 hits and a walk while striking out 12 over nine innings. If he isn't used in relief during any of the Guardians' three games versus the White Sox between Wednesday and Thursday, Tully could be a candidate to replace Quantrill in the rotation during this weekend's series against the Yankees.