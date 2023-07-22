Stephan (5-4) struck out two over 1.2 perfect innings to earn the win Friday versus the Phillies.

With starter Gavin Williams going just four innings, the official scorer had the discretion to award Stephan the win for his work in the seventh and eighth frames. Stephan has pitched to a shaky 6.43 ERA in July, but he's at a solid 3.21 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB while adding two saves and 15 holds through 42 innings this season in a setup role.