Stephan (elbow) is expected to begin throwing off a mound in late February.
Stephan had right UCL reconstruction surgery last March and has progressed to throwing five days per week from 120 feet. There's no projected timetable yet for the reliever's return, but he seems likely to miss at least the first couple months of the season.
