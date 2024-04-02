Freeman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday in a loss to the Mariners.

Freeman brought the Guardians to within two runs with his sixth-inning solo blast, but his team ultimately fell short. The long ball was the first of the campaign for the 24-year-old, who never hit more than six homers over a season in the minors. Freeman is better known for his speed and bat-to-ball ability, and he's attempting to use that skill set to hold down a near-everyday role in center field after playing mostly in the infield as a minor-leaguer.