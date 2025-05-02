The Guardians designated Velasquez for assignment Friday.
Velasquez was added to the major-league roster earlier this week but didn't make an appearance. He'll likely clear waivers and, assuming he does, would have the ability to elect free agency.
More News
-
Guardians' Vince Velasquez: Back in big leagues•
-
Guardians' Vince Velasquez: Goes to Cleveland as NRI•
-
Pirates' Vince Velasquez: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Pirates' Vince Velasquez: Undergoes elbow surgery•
-
Pirates' Vince Velasquez: Set for MRI•
-
Pirates' Vince Velasquez: Shelved with elbow discomfort•