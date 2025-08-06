Vince Velasquez: Heading to Korea
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Guardians released Velasquez on Wednesday.
Velasquez is headed to Korea to sign with the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization. The right-hander has spent all of the 2025 season with Triple-A Columbus, posting a 3.42 ERA and 95:50 K:BB over 81.2 innings. Velasquez has not pitched in the big leagues since 2023.
