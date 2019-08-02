Henry Ramos: Cut loose by San Francisco
Ramos was released by the Giants on Friday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Ramos inked a one-year minor-league contract with the Giants back in December, but after slashing .269/.319/.439 with 12 homers and 40 RBI over 96 games this season at Triple-A Sacramento, he'll head to the open market.
