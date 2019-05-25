Indians' Daniel Johnson: One step away from majors
Johnson was promoted to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.
He hit .253/.337/.534 with 10 home runs and six steals in 39 games at Double-A. Johnson's bat had really heated up of late, hitting seven homers over his last 14 games. He was the primary piece the Indians received from the Nationals for Yan Gomes this past offseason, and is now one step away from the majors. Johnson is a plus runner with above-average power, and should be rostered in most dynasty leagues.
