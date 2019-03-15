The Indians reassigned Johnson to minor-league camp Friday.

Johnson received an invite to spring training as a non-roster invitee and showcased himself well with a 1.005 OPS over 27 at-bats, but was always facing long odds to make the Opening Day roster. The 23-year-old spent last season at Double-A but seems likely to spend the bulk of the 2019 at Triple-A.

