Clase (suspension) was reinstated from the restricted list Thursday.
Clase was handed an 80-game suspension in May after testing positive for the PED Boldenone. The suspension was revised to cover the entirety of the 60-game season, and he'll be available for spring training and the 2021 season after completing his sentence. The 22-year-old figures to slot into a fairly high-leverage role with Cleveland next season after recording one save and four holds while posting a 2.31 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 23.1 innings with the Rangers in 2019.