Indians' Michael Brantley: Questionable for Opening Day
Brantley (ankle) is behind other outfielders and is questionable for Opening Day, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Brantley, who underwent surgery on his ankle in October, has taken part in loss toss and some limited hitting in the cages, but is limited to straight-ahead jogging for now. The Indians will continue to evaluate Brantley as he tests out the ankle during training camp, so he could still be ready for the start of the season, but president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said the team is taking a longer-view approach, one that gets Cleveland "the best version of Michael Brantley for as much of the season as possible."
