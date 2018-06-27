Jayson Werth: Announces retirement

Werth (hamstring) told Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports that his career has come to an end, officially retiring from professional baseball.

Werth announced his retirement while on the 7-day disabled list with Triple-A Tacoma. He stated to Heyman that he knew his career was over when he walked off the field for the last time against Nashville on June 8. The veteran outfielder had been hitting just .206 with a .686 OPS in 36 games for the Rainiers this season. Over the course of his major-league career, Werth finished with a career slash line of .267/.360/.455 with 229 home runs and 799 RBI across 1,583 games and helped the Phillies win the World Series in 2008.