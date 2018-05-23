Mariners' Jayson Werth: Dealing with hamstring injury
Werth is unavailable for Wednesday's minor-league matchup due to a hamstring strain, Tacoma Rainiers' broadcaster Mike Curto reports.
Werth has a "very, very mild hamstring strain" according to Triple-A Tacoma's manager, Pat Listach. While he's unavailable for Wednesday's game, he's not expected to miss an extended period of time. Werth is batting just .193 with four home runs and 10 RBI through 24 games at Triple-A.
