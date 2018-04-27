Mariners' Jayson Werth: Hitless in Triple-A debut

Werth went 0-for-3 with a walk in his debut for Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Werth signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners on March 27, and he'd subsequently spent multiple weeks in extended spring training while working out the kinks. The veteran outfielder is likely to remain with the Rainiers as organizational depth for the time being unless injuries strike the outfield at the big-league level.