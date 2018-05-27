Mariners' Jayson Werth: Back in action at Triple-A

Werth (hamstring) is back in the Triple-A Tacoma lineup Saturday, starting at designated hitter, radio announcer Mike Curto reports.

He missed three games with a sore hamstring, and is being eased back in as the DH. The 39-year-old is hitting .193/.260/.386 with four home runs in 24 games at Triple-A.

