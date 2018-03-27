Mariners' Jayson Werth: Joining Mariners on minor-league deal

Werth agreed to a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Werth will remain in extended spring training to get in shape before reporting to Triple-A Tacoma. The 38-year-old is very much in the twilight of his career, having fallen below replacement level according to fWAR in two of the past three seasons. The Mariners are down one outfielder to start the year, with Ben Gamel on the disabled list with a strained oblique, but they seemed to have solved that issue by bringing in another aging outfielder in Ichiro Suzuki. Werth is unlikely to displace the franchise legend, but could be up at some point in the season if more injuries strike Seattle's outfield.