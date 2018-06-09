Mariners' Jayson Werth: Placed on shelf

Werth was moved to the 7-day disabled list Saturday, Mike Curto, the Tacoma Rainiers broadcaster reports.

Werth will head to the disabled list with an undisclosed injury. Through 36 games at Triple-A Tacoma, he's batting .206 with four homers and 19 RBI.

