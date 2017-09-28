Nationals' Jayson Werth: Not in lineup Thursday
Werth is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Werth will get the night off after starting four of the previous five contests, struggling to a .188/.278/.250 line in 16 at-bats over that stretch. Howie Kendrick will start in left field and hit fifth in his stead.
More News
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Withheld from Sunday lineup•
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Day off Friday•
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Returns to action Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Out through weekend•
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Still sidelined with shoulder injury•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...