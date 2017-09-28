Play

Nationals' Jayson Werth: Not in lineup Thursday

Werth is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Werth will get the night off after starting four of the previous five contests, struggling to a .188/.278/.250 line in 16 at-bats over that stretch. Howie Kendrick will start in left field and hit fifth in his stead.

