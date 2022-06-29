The Cubs released Villar on Tuesday.
The Cubs dropped Villar from their 40-man roster Friday, and as anticipated, none of MLB's other 29 teams were willing to put in a waiver claim for the 31-year-old, who was playing on a $6 million salary in 2022. Since Villar likely wouldn't have been receptive to a minor-league assignment to Triple-A Iowa, the Cubs instead opted to let the veteran explore his options elsewhere. Even though he produced a lowly .598 OPS in 166 plate appearances for the Cubs this season, Villar's speed and ability to play multiple infield spots could be enough for another club to bring him aboard on a lower-cost deal.