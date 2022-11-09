The Orioles declined Lyles' $11 million team option for 2023 on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Lyles will receive a $1 million buyout as part of the Orioles' decision to decline his option, so he'll take home $7 million in total for his lone season in Baltimore. The 32-year-old right-hander wasn't a particularly enticing fantasy asset in 2022 with a 4.42 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 11.9 K-BB%, but he brought value to the Orioles as a competent innings eater, as he covered 179 innings over 32 starts. Baltimore could revisit bringing Lyles back for 2023 at a more team-friendly price, but he might be a candidate to move to the bullpen once the Orioles are ready to clear spots in the rotation for pitching prospects such as Grayson Rodriguez and DL Hall.