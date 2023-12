Espada signed with the Tokyo-Yakult Swallows of the NPB on Sunday.

Espada made one major-league appearance with the Padres last season, striking out two batters and walking two in one inning of work. The 26-year-old righty will now look to make a name for himself in Japan after putting up a 2.92 ERA and 1.30 WHIP through 83.1 frames between Double-A and Triple-A.