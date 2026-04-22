The Orioles recalled Espada from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

Espada will provide reinforcement to an Orioles bullpen that will be without closer Ryan Helsley (personal), who was placed on the bereavement list Wednesday in a corresponding move. Though he's unlikely to enter the mix for save chances while Helsley is away from the team, Espada will provide the Orioles with a fresh arm in middle relief. Espada has posted a 5.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 7:9 K:BB in 10 innings with Norfolk this season.