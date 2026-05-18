The Orioles designated Espada for assignment Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The righty reliever will give up his spot on Baltimore's 40-man roster to outfielder Michael Siani, whom the Orioles claimed off waivers from the Dodgers. Espada has made just one appearance at the big-league level in 2026 and struggled over 15.1 innings between Triple-A Norfolk and Double-A Chesapeake, pitching to a 5.87 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 10:13 K:BB.