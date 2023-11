Espada was non-tendered Friday by the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Espada registered an impressive 2.81 ERA with 110 strikeouts over 83.1 innings this past season between Double-A San Antonio and Triple-A El Paso. He also worked a scoreless inning of relief in his Sept. 24 major-league debut. The 26-year-old right-hander has some command issues to iron out, but he should draw interest from other organizations in free agency.