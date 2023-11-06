Garca elected to become a free agent Monday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
Garza had been removed from the Red Sox' 40-man roster and has decided to look for a gig elsewhere rather than accept an outright assignment. The 29-year-old posted a 7.36 ERA and 17:12 K:BB over 18.1 major-league innings in 2023.
