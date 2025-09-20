Woo was pulled from his start Friday against Houston due to pectoral tightness, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Woo pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out seven batters before his pec forced him to come out of the game while warming up for the sixth. He's expected to undergo an MRI on Saturday to determine the severity of his injury, at which point more will be known about his chances to make his next start -- tentatively scheduled to come Thursday against the Rockies.