Woo allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out seven over five innings in a no-decision versus the Nationals on Tuesday.

Woo continues to flash strong strikeout numbers with decent control -- he's at a 32:6 K:BB through 22.2 innings across his five starts. He gave up a run in the first and fifth innings Tuesday, but it was the Mariners' bullpen that cost him a chance at his second win. The rookie right-hander has a 4.37 ERA and 1.24 WHIP, and he's settled down after a shaky debut in Texas on June 3. With Marco Gonzales (forearm) suffering a setback, Woo should remain in the rotation well into July. He's projected to make his next start in San Francisco next week.