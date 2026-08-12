Mariners' Bryan Woo: Tosses five scoreless frames

Woo did not factor into Tuesday's decision against the Yankees, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out five across five scoreless innings.

Woo worked around two baserunners in the first inning before allowing just two more Yankees batters on base over the next four frames. He sported a 6.32 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 31.1 innings spanning six starts from June 24 to July 30, but he's kept his opponents scoreless in back-to-back starts and is up to seven consecutive outings in which he's struck out at least five batters. Woo will take a 4.15 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 132.1 innings into his next start, which is lined up for this weekend on the road against the Astros.